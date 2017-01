You may call us at (808) 826-7774 to pledge your support at any time. Your support allows us to preserve and expand independent, non-commercial, listener-supported community radio on Kaua`i. Every day, thousands of listeners tune in to KKCR to be stimulated, educated and entertained by our volunteer programmers. We depend on special individuals who share our belief in the critical importance of KKCR's mission to preserve, perpetuate and celebrate Hawaiian culture, and to reflect the diversity of the local and world community by providing a forum for overlooked, suppressed, or under-represented voices and music. MAHALO FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

When you become a Sustaining Member your contribution is deducted automatically from the account of your choice every month. All the benefits that come with being a member remain yours to enjoy. You may request a mahalo gift each year at your contribution level and change or cancel your contribution at any time. Please go to www.KKCR.org to sign up securely and become a KKCR Sustaining Member.

When you become a Sustaining Member your contribution is deducted automatically from the account of your choice every month. All the benefits that come with being a member remain yours to enjoy. You may request a mahalo gift each year at your contribution level and change or cancel your contribution at any time. Please go to www.KKCR.org to sign up securely and become a KKCR Sustaining Member.