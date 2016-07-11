KKCR FEATURED PROGRAMMER

Richard Fernandez

Sunset Jazz ~ 6-8pm Alternating Mondays







Congratulations to KKCR founding member and volunteer programmer Richard Fernandez, the Parnelli Lifetime Achievenent Award Winner!



Richard shares his love of jazz music on his KKCR program "Sunset Jazz" every other Monday evening from 6-8pm.



"I never knew anyone who didn't admire him to the bottom of their soul," said Petty of Fernandez, noting how the East L.A. native was lucky to have "really good parents who raised a really good man."



"When musicians are out on 'the proud highway,' we need all the help we can get," says Graham Nash. "The secret is a good tour manager. For decades, Richard has been that lifesaver. I am pleased to have been taken care of by such a professional. Congratulations to him, because this award is well deserved."



"Richard was the unanimous choice of the Parnelli Board of Advisers," says advisory board chairman Marshall Bissett. "From Faces to Tom Petty, he has brought class, style and humor to the impossible task of keeping band, management and crew in harmony. We know of no one more loved by his clients or respected by his peers."



READ FULL ARTICLES ABOUT RICHARD'S AWARD HERE:

www.fohonline.com

