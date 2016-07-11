ONLINE LISTENING OPTIONS:
Winamp and iTunes
Windows Media Player
Real Player
Quicktime
TuneIn
Current listeners:
Server status:
PLAYING ON KKCR
KKCR PLAYLISTS
Click here to see KKCR Playlists on Spinitron. Playlists include links to purchase music with helps support Kaua`i Community Radio.
KKCR has joined Radio Free America (RFA). RFA provides free archiving of non-commercial radio stations like KKCR. All KKCR programs, including music, will be archived for two weeks after the air date. Radio Free America archives of KKCR programs began on July 11, 2016 at 8pm. Click here to enjoy any KKCR program you may have missed on Radio Free America.
KKCR has joined Radio Free America (RFA). RFA provides free archiving of non-commercial radio stations like KKCR. All KKCR programs, including music, will be archived for two weeks after the air date. Radio Free America archives of KKCR programs began on July 11, 2016 at 8pm. Click here to enjoy any KKCR program you may have missed on Radio Free America.
GIVE US YOUR FEEDBACK!
KKCR AIRWAVES NEWSLETTERS
FALL / WINTER 2016
SPRING / SUMMER 2016
FALL / WINTER 2015
SPRING / SUMMER 2015
FALL / WINTER 2014
SPRING / SUMMER 2014
FALL / WINTER 2013
KKCR AIRWAVES NEWSLETTERS
FALL / WINTER 2016
SPRING / SUMMER 2016
FALL / WINTER 2015
SPRING / SUMMER 2015
FALL / WINTER 2014
SPRING / SUMMER 2014
FALL / WINTER 2013
Fill out our
Listener Survey
Printable
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
KKCR COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
Email: cab.kkcr@rocketmail.com
BECOME A KKCR VOLUNTEER!
KKCR supports the preservation, perpetuation and celebration of the Hawaiian culture and encourages members of the Hawaiian community to get involved by becoming part of the KKCR `ohana. The station actively seeks volunteers to enhance and diversify its Hawaiian programming, including social, political, musical and cultural affairs. Anyone interested should contact KKCR to learn more about volunteer training and station policies, including codes of conduct and federal FCC guidelines. Feel free to complete our Volunteer Application located here. You may also get a Volunteer Application at KKCR.
KKCR is committed to providing a welcoming, safe, supportive and respectful environment for all volunteers, staff and visitors.
COMMUNITY RADIO ON THE GARDEN ISLAND
In the summer of 1997, KKCR broadcast its first signals island-wide. Our small community-based, non-profit radio station connects all the remote communities on the isolated Garden Island. KKCR is committed to providing relevant, accurate, timely information during times of crisis. It's also dedicated to representing the unique character of our island community.
KKCR's program schedule reflects the broad, rich spectrum of Kaua`i's community. Musical genres include vintage and contemporary Hawaiian, Jazz, Alternative, Reggae, World, Classical, Rock and Blues. Kaua`i Live features in-studio performances from local and visiting artists on Sunday evenings.
The Community Affairs programming includes weekly call-in talk shows - a Hawaiian Entertainment Calendar and a Community Calendar. Special interest programs include gardening, pets, health and wellness programs.
As a commercial-free, non-profit entity, KKCR's survival depends on support from our community - local and global. Please join KKCR's `ohana (family). To support listener-powered community radio, please click here.
KKCR supports the preservation, perpetuation and celebration of the Hawaiian culture and encourages members of the Hawaiian community to get involved by becoming part of the KKCR `ohana. The station actively seeks volunteers to enhance and diversify its Hawaiian programming, including social, political, musical and cultural affairs. Anyone interested should contact KKCR to learn more about volunteer training and station policies, including codes of conduct and federal FCC guidelines. Feel free to complete our Volunteer Application located here. You may also get a Volunteer Application at KKCR.
KKCR is committed to providing a welcoming, safe, supportive and respectful environment for all volunteers, staff and visitors.
COMMUNITY RADIO ON THE GARDEN ISLAND
In the summer of 1997, KKCR broadcast its first signals island-wide. Our small community-based, non-profit radio station connects all the remote communities on the isolated Garden Island. KKCR is committed to providing relevant, accurate, timely information during times of crisis. It's also dedicated to representing the unique character of our island community.
KKCR's program schedule reflects the broad, rich spectrum of Kaua`i's community. Musical genres include vintage and contemporary Hawaiian, Jazz, Alternative, Reggae, World, Classical, Rock and Blues. Kaua`i Live features in-studio performances from local and visiting artists on Sunday evenings.
The Community Affairs programming includes weekly call-in talk shows - a Hawaiian Entertainment Calendar and a Community Calendar. Special interest programs include gardening, pets, health and wellness programs.
As a commercial-free, non-profit entity, KKCR's survival depends on support from our community - local and global. Please join KKCR's `ohana (family). To support listener-powered community radio, please click here.
Kaua`i Community Radio ~ KKCR-FM
90.9FM Hanalei, 91.9FM Islandwide, 92.7FM Anahola, 104.7FM O`ahu
Back Forward
KEKAHU FOUNDATON BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPLICATION
If you would like to become a member of the Kekahu Foundation Board of Directors please download this Application for Candidacy for Director of the Kekahu Foundation.
Completed Petitions and Applications must be addressed to the Kekahu Foundation Election Committee and received at KKCR, 4250 D Hanalei Plantation Road, Princeville HI, 96722 or PO Box 825, Hanalei HI 96714.
90.9FM Hanalei, 91.9FM Islandwide, 92.7FM Anahola, 104.7FM O`ahu
Back Forward
|
SUSTAINING MEMBERSHIP
When you become a Sustaining Member your contribution is deducted automatically from the account of your choice every month. All the benefits that come with being a member remain yours to enjoy. You may request a mahalo gift each year at your contribution level and change or cancel your contribution at any time. Please go to www.KKCR.org to sign up securely and become a KKCR Sustaining Member.
You may call us at (808) 826-7774 to pledge your support at any time.
Your support allows us to preserve and expand independent, non-commercial, listener-supported community radio on Kaua`i. Every day, thousands of listeners tune in to KKCR to be stimulated, educated and entertained by our volunteer programmers. We depend on special individuals who share our belief in the critical importance of KKCR's mission to preserve, perpetuate and celebrate Hawaiian culture, and to reflect the diversity of the local and world community by providing a forum for overlooked, suppressed, or under-represented voices and music. MAHALO FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
|
KKCR FEATURED PROGRAMMER
Richard Fernandez
Sunset Jazz ~ 6-8pm Alternating Mondays
Congratulations to KKCR founding member and volunteer programmer Richard Fernandez, the Parnelli Lifetime Achievenent Award Winner!
Richard shares his love of jazz music on his KKCR program "Sunset Jazz" every other Monday evening from 6-8pm.
"I never knew anyone who didn't admire him to the bottom of their soul," said Petty of Fernandez, noting how the East L.A. native was lucky to have "really good parents who raised a really good man."
"When musicians are out on 'the proud highway,' we need all the help we can get," says Graham Nash. "The secret is a good tour manager. For decades, Richard has been that lifesaver. I am pleased to have been taken care of by such a professional. Congratulations to him, because this award is well deserved."
"Richard was the unanimous choice of the Parnelli Board of Advisers," says advisory board chairman Marshall Bissett. "From Faces to Tom Petty, he has brought class, style and humor to the impossible task of keeping band, management and crew in harmony. We know of no one more loved by his clients or respected by his peers."
READ FULL ARTICLES ABOUT RICHARD'S AWARD HERE:
www.fohonline.com
www.plsn.com
|
KKCR's FALL 2016 Fund Drive
We reached our goal of $55,000!!
Welcome to the KKCR 'Ohana to our 112 new members!
We are so very grateful to everyone who donated their time and food and funds!! Mahalo nui Loa
|
A special mahalo to these companies for their generous support of KKCR:
KAMOA UKULELE COMPANY
HANALEI COLONY RESORT
MEDITERRANEAN GOURMET RESTAURANT
KAUA`I BACKCOUNTRY ADVENTURES
HOOKED ON KAUA`I
PRINCEVILLE RANCH ADVENTURES
|
Mahalo nui to our Fall 2016 WaveRiders!
|Sandi Combs
Hooked on Kaua`i
Fish Eye Kauai
Bill Fernandez
Jungle Girl
Afeinberg Galleries
Kauai Canvas
Spirit Gardens
Ono Pops Hawaiian Frozen Pops
Charlie Brown
Holo Holo Charters
Anahola Granola
Hawaii Compassionate Care
KKOA
Puahina
Mokihana Pest Control
Solar Engineering & Contracting
Kalaheo Pharmacy (808) 332-6000
Westside Pharmacy (808) 335-5342
Princeville Ranch Adventures
Po'oku Event Center
North Shore Medical Clinic
Jill Landis
Kauai Clean Scape (808) 431-1264
All Kine Window Cleaning
GMO Free Kauai
Sudeeka Belly Dancers
Dolphin Touch Wellness Center
Island Soap and Candle Works
Havaiki Oceanic & Tribal Art Gallery
|Edward Jones Investments
Garden Island Properties
Oasis On The Beach
The Greenery Café
Harvest Market
Dove Presents
Ken Jopling
Alii Kai Resort
The Ag Lab Kauai
Carey Valentine
Tom Petty
Kauai Beekeepers
Aloha `Aina Juice Café
The Kaua`i Store
Hearts4Kauai
Go Farm Hawai'i
Art & Soul Gallery (808) 652-7928
Mermaids Café (808) 821-2026
Kaua'I Marine & Mower (808) 823-0556
Friends of Gary Hooser
Poi Boy Records
Norma Doctor Sparks
Rent a Ray Inc Excavation (808) 635-3500
Kauai Artists For Hire
Kmart
Kauai Christian Academy
Makua Aina Of Kauai
Rick Cooper
Pawrific
Kauai Landscape Detailers (808) 346-0203
|
Mahalo nui to our Fall 2016 Food Providers
Hanai Market
Papaya's Natural Foods and Café
Bar Acuda
Safeway
Ya Quddus Bagels
North Shore General Store
Caella Coberly and Harvest Market
Imua Coffee Roasters (808) 821-1717
Kapaa Kilauea Bakery /Pau Hana Pizza (808) 828-2020
Palete
Andy and Phytolicious Foods
Maren Orion
|
BECOME A MEMBER OR RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIP
Pledge your support by becoming a member or renewing your membership.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE ONLINE
|
KKCR Volunteers (Left to Right, Top to Bottom) Fred Dente, Ben Waugh, The Auracle, The Commodore, DJ A.O.K., Den, Dr. Yogi, Manulele, Slim, Marj Dente, Anni Caporuscio, Jimmy Trujillo, Diamond, Kyahnasun, Jonathan Jay, Elles Bells, Dove, Rick Sea, Tracey, Leilani and Dean
|
KEKAHU FOUNDATON / KKCR MISSION STATEMENT
|
KKCR is Kaua`i's independent, non-commercial, listener-supported community radio station. KKCR seeks to:
KEKAHU FOUNDATON BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPLICATION
If you would like to become a member of the Kekahu Foundation Board of Directors please download this Application for Candidacy for Director of the Kekahu Foundation.
Completed Petitions and Applications must be addressed to the Kekahu Foundation Election Committee and received at KKCR, 4250 D Hanalei Plantation Road, Princeville HI, 96722 or PO Box 825, Hanalei HI 96714.
|
KKCR UNDERWRITERS
| Hanalei Gourmet (808) 826-2524
Kauai Marine & Mower (808) 823-0556
| Kilauea Bakery and Pau Hana Pizza (808) 828-2020
North Shore Medical Center(808) 828-1418
OG Smokeshop Kauai (808) 821-1323
| Ricoh Business Sol. (808) 246-9531
Tiki Tacos (808) 823-8226 (TACO)
|
FOR MORE INFO ON UNDERWRITING KKCR PROGRAMS CLICK HERE or call 808.826.7774
Please express your gratitude and support to our underwriters which, along with listeners like you, help make KKCR programs possible.
|
KKCR ONLINE UNDERWRITERS
|
Beth McDonald
Corporate Intuitive and Astrologer Beth McDonald Consulting
As a Corporate Intuitive, Astrologer and Business Consultant, Beth McDonald helps corporations and their executives design and execute strategies specifically created to empower them meet their goals on time, on budget and in ways that bring them greater peace. A rare talent, Beth is one of only a handful of professionals who work in this realm. For more information about Beth and what she can do for your business and career, visit www.bethmcdonaldconsulting.com, call 805-963-0842, or email her at 1oracle@cox.net.